Garbo's Lobster New Location

New England Seafood With An Austin Twist

12709 North Mopac

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
Garlic Aioli$0.25
Garlic dipping sauce, great for dipping those fries in!
Maine$22.00
Mayo, Celery, Lemon Zest topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
Lobster Bisque Cup$10.00
A rich bisque topped with creme fraiche and more lobster! (Added lobster is packaged on the side for take out orders) Contains GLUTEN , SHERRY , CREAM,SHELLFISH
Lobster Mac & Cheese$21.00
Butter Poached Lobster, Bacon, White Cheddar & Gouda Cheeses, Macaroni and topped with breadcrumbs
Tarter$0.25
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
Half a Dozen Shrimp, Housemade Cocktail Sauce & Gribiche Sauce
Connecticut$22.00
Poached in Butter, topped with our House Seasoning, Lemon Juice & Scallion in our Signature Toasted Bun.
THURSDAY - $12 Burger Day$12.00
Cheese Burger - Garlic Aioli, Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce + Fries
See full menu

Location

12709 North Mopac

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

