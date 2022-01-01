Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd.
Come in and enjoy!
8518 Indian School Road NE
Location
8518 Indian School Road NE
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai Tip
At Thai Tip we try to cook everything fresh so that we can meet your needs.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Sunnyside Up Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
El Charro Cheves Sports Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!