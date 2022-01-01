Garcia's South of the Border
Come in and enjoy! Delicious Authentic Mexican Cuisine
136 West Commonwealth Avenue
Location
136 West Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Continental Room
Nightclub and Music Venue established in 1925
Les Amis Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Charlie's Best Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!
Latin American infused cuisine.