Garden Bar PHX

Enjoy "Cocktail Kits," "Grazing Boxes" and a curated collection of wine, beer and spirits in the comfort of your own home (or as a gift to your family & friends).
Each of our online offerings are designed for the weekend staycationer in mind (why hassle with cars...). While we'd much rather serve you in person, we want to make sure you experience Garden Bar drinks in the same way you would at our humble abode.
822 N 6th Ave

Blood Orange Boulevardier Kit$49.00
A wintery blood orange riff off the classic Boulevardier. Made with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Campari, house vermouth and the essence of blood orange. Garnish pack includes house-made dried oranges.
Servings: 4 (~$12 / cocktail)
E-Gift Card$100.00
Gift card good for all food, drink, cocktail kits and more.
Does not include gratuity.
Plush Port Punch Kit$39.00
Our house punch. Great for festive gatherings and at-home entertaining. Made with port wine, cachaça, lemon, sugar. (A beautiful translucent pink port punch.)
Simply pour over ice or in a punch bowl.
Garnish pack includes: rose buds, grated nutmeg and dried orange wheels)
Servings: 3-5 (depending on serving size) / ~ $8 / cocktail
Grazing Box #1$40.00
This is "Grazing Box #1," our first offering designed as a companion piece for our Cocktail Kits. (*)
DESCRIPTION:
Award-winning cheeses and cured meats, along with a variety of sweet & savory companions.
Cheeses include Barely Buzzed (cow milk; Beehive Cheese Co, UT), Seascape (cow & goat milk; Central Coast Creamery, CA), Maia (cow milk; Briar Rose Creamer, OR), and Fromage Blanc (cow milk; Cowgirl Creamery, CA).
Cured meats include Saucisson Pork uncured and Jambon De Bayonne (D'Artagnan, NYC), and Salami (Fennel Pollen, Molé; Elevation Meats, CO).
Other items include a variety of local Cracker Bread (Tala Bakery), Black Truffle Butter, Honeycomb, Seasonal Jam (Heartquist Hollow, local), Dried Fruits (apricots or peaches, bananas, cherries, figs), Nuts (almonds, pistachios), Single Source Chocolate (Zak's Chocolate, Scottsdale)
(Serves 2-4 people)
(*limited time offering; a $55+/value)
Chai Rye Old Fashioned Kit$65.00
A spiced wintery version of the Classic Old Fashioned made with chai tea and sarsaparilla. Kit comes with a 375ml Knob Creek Rye whiskey, 16 oz Chai Rye Old Fashioned Mix, mini bottle of Figgy Pudding Bitters (AZ Bitters Lab), and garnish pack of cinnamon sugar apple chips.
Makes 8 servings (~$8/ cocktail)
Cost: $65 (~$8 / cocktail)
Treveri Blanc de Blanc Brut (750ml)$25.00
Columbia Valley, WA- "Smooth, complex and crisp, Treveri Brut demands indulgence and brings clear perspective to your moment. The fresh and dry finish enhances this bubbly, and brings luxury to any occasion." (Winemaker Notes)
Location

822 N 6th Ave

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
