Go
Toast

Garden City

A cocktail-focused rooftop bar and event space in Shaker Heights' Van Aken District.

3396 Tuttle Rd.

No reviews yet

Location

3396 Tuttle Rd.

Shaker Heights OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cilantro Taqueria

No reviews yet

¡NE Ohio's Most Authentic Mexican Taqueria!

chutney b

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pearl Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Classic American-Chinese, Thai, and Fusion cuisine

Domo Yakitori & Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston