Garden City restaurants you'll love

Patrick Dugan's Coffee House
301 North Main Street, Garden City
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
Rich and creamy made with different spices and milk
|Latte
|$4.00
Espresso based drink made with milk light foam
|Storm Chaser
|$5.25
Cold brew coffee with chocolate and cream
Cabana Mexican Grill
110 W Kansas Ave, Garden City
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$4.99
Includes beans and meat of your choice
|Nachos
|$7.99
Any choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, beans, and cheese
|Gordita
|$3.99
Any meat of your choice