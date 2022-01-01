Garden City restaurants you'll love

Garden City restaurants
Toast
  • Garden City

Garden City's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Must-try Garden City restaurants

Patrick Dugan's Coffee House image

 

Patrick Dugan's Coffee House

301 North Main Street, Garden City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$4.25
Rich and creamy made with different spices and milk
Latte$4.00
Espresso based drink made with milk light foam
Storm Chaser$5.25
Cold brew coffee with chocolate and cream
More about Patrick Dugan's Coffee House
Cabana Mexican Grill image

 

Cabana Mexican Grill

110 W Kansas Ave, Garden City

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burritos$4.99
Includes beans and meat of your choice
Nachos$7.99
Any choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, beans, and cheese
Gordita$3.99
Any meat of your choice
More about Cabana Mexican Grill
Itokos Grill image

 

Itokos Grill

2620 North Taylor Avenue, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Cucumber Water / Agua de Pepino$2.50
Pad Thai Bowl$7.99
Eggrolls$1.50
More about Itokos Grill
