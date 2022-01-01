Garden City restaurants you'll love

Garden City restaurants
Toast
  • Garden City

Garden City's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Garden City restaurants

El Mariachi image

SANDWICHES

El Mariachi

31150 Novi Rd, Novi

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Chicken$12.29
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce,
and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans,
guacamole, and sour cream.
Nachos ground beef$9.99
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese,
ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes,
jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Tacos Ground Beef$12.29
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Vitamin Juice image

 

Vitamin Juice

217 Inkster Road, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vitamin Juice$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
Jamaica Raspberry$5.49
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
Fruit Salad$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
Golden Feather BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Golden Feather BBQ

29633 Ford Rd, Garden City

Avg 4.1 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Slab for 2$28.95
Includes 10-12 bones, 2 choices of potato, 2 coleslaw and 2 garlic bread
Feather Special$15.95
Includes 5 bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread
Ch Strip App$10.95
Includes 7-9 hand cut beer battered chicken strips served with side of BBQ sauce and Ranch (4oz each)
Zo's Good Burger - Garden City image

 

Zo's Good Burger - Garden City

849 INKSTER RD, GARDEN CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lebanese Burger$6.99
Sesame Bun, Packed with Coleslaw, American Cheese, Fries and Ketchup
Southwest Burger$6.99
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
Southwest Chicken Wrap$6.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sports Venue Bar & Grill

6327 Middlebelt Road, Garden City

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
AlTayeb Restaurant - Garden City image

 

AlTayeb Restaurant - Garden City

873 Inkster Road, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
