Garden City restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES
El Mariachi
31150 Novi Rd, Novi
|Enchiladas Chicken
|$12.29
Four soft corn or flour tortillas wrapped with chicken and topped with your choice of red or green sauce,
and melted muenster cheese. Served with rice, charro beans,
guacamole, and sour cream.
|Nachos ground beef
|$9.99
Corn chips topped with muenster cheese,
ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes,
jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Tacos Ground Beef
|$12.29
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Vitamin Juice
217 Inkster Road, Garden City
|Vitamin Juice
|$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
|Jamaica Raspberry
|$5.49
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
|Fruit Salad
|$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Golden Feather BBQ
29633 Ford Rd, Garden City
|Whole Slab for 2
|$28.95
Includes 10-12 bones, 2 choices of potato, 2 coleslaw and 2 garlic bread
|Feather Special
|$15.95
Includes 5 bones, 1 choice of potato, coleslaw and garlic bread
|Ch Strip App
|$10.95
Includes 7-9 hand cut beer battered chicken strips served with side of BBQ sauce and Ranch (4oz each)
Zo's Good Burger - Garden City
849 INKSTER RD, GARDEN CITY
|Lebanese Burger
|$6.99
Sesame Bun, Packed with Coleslaw, American Cheese, Fries and Ketchup
|Southwest Burger
|$6.99
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
AlTayeb Restaurant - Garden City
873 Inkster Road, Garden City