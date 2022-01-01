Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Garden City
/
Garden City
/
Coleslaw
Garden City restaurants that serve coleslaw
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Golden Feather BBQ
29633 Ford Rd, Garden City
Avg 4.1
(787 reviews)
Pint Coleslaw
$5.25
More about Golden Feather BBQ
Zo's Good Burger - Garden City
Inkster Rd, Garden City
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$1.79
More about Zo's Good Burger - Garden City
Browse other tasty dishes in Garden City
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Nuggets
More near Garden City to explore
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston