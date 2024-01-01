Quesadillas in Garden City
Garden City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
465 Inkster Road, Garden City
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
More about El Mariachi - Novi, MI
El Mariachi - Novi, MI
31150 Novi Rd, Novi
|Quesadilla veggie app
|$9.49
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese
and grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole,
sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
|K Quesadilla carnitas
|$5.99
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
|Quesadilla cheese app
|$9.49
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with guacamole,
sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.