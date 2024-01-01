Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Garden City

Garden City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -

465 Inkster Road, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
El Mariachi image

SANDWICHES

El Mariachi - Novi, MI

31150 Novi Rd, Novi

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla veggie app$9.49
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese
and grilled vegetables. Served with guacamole,
sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
K Quesadilla carnitas$5.99
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and carnitas. Served with rice, charro beans, and sour cream.
Quesadilla cheese app$9.49
12” Flour tortilla grilled with muenster cheese. Served with guacamole,
sour cream, and fresh tomatoes.
More about El Mariachi - Novi, MI

