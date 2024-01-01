Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Garden City

Garden City restaurants
Garden City restaurants that serve tacos

Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -

465 Inkster Road, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$7.00
Jerk Chicken Taco$7.00
Beef Taco$7.00
More about Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
SANDWICHES

El Mariachi - Novi, MI

31150 Novi Rd, Novi

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Carne asada$15.29
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Shredded Chicken$13.19
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
Tacos Carnitas$13.79
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
More about El Mariachi - Novi, MI

