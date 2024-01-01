Tacos in Garden City
Garden City restaurants that serve tacos
Kg's African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food -
465 Inkster Road, Garden City
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$7.00
|Beef Taco
|$7.00
More about El Mariachi - Novi, MI
El Mariachi - Novi, MI
31150 Novi Rd, Novi
|Tacos Carne asada
|$15.29
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
|Tacos Shredded Chicken
|$13.19
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.
|Tacos Carnitas
|$13.79
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro.
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole,
sour cream, and ranchero sauce.