Garden City restaurants you'll love

Go
Garden City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Garden City

Garden City's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Garden City restaurants

Repeal image

 

Repeal

55 new hyde park road, garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farmers Salad$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Kids Slider$9.00
More about Repeal
Tocolo Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Tocolo Cantina

920 Old Country Rd, Garden City

Avg 4.2 (1565 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$14.00
Marinated chicken thigh, poblano peppers, onions, pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
Roasted Corn on the cob with Chipotle Mayo and Queso Cotija and Tajin spice mix
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla, Queso Chihuahua, Rajas de Chile Poblano, Salsa Pasilla
More about Tocolo Cantina
Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field image

 

Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field

630 Old Country Road #1039G, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cappelletti$25.00
truffle ricotta ravioli, butter, prosciutto
Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.00
spaghetti with pomodoro sauce and meatballs (*contains nuts)
Tagliatelle$25.00
bolognese ragu, parmigiano
More about Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field
Food For Thought - Garden City image

 

Food For Thought - Garden City

154 7th street, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Original AB$10.99
Acai Mix, banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, coconut
Hit the Road Jack$12.99
kale, pico de gallo, black beans, pepper jack, hot cherry pepper sauce, avocado sauce, guacamole
Berry Powerful$10.59
banana, blueberry, strawberry, berry protein, flax seed oil, soy milk
More about Food For Thought - Garden City
Restaurant banner

 

Go Greek - Garden City

180 7th street, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$11.00
Greek Salad - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese,, Grape Leaves, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro$11.00
The Greek Goddess Gyro - Traditional Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Reta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, ,Cucumbers and topped with our Signature Go Sauce
THE STANDARD Gyro$11.00
The Standard Gyro - Gyro Meat, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes,, Red Onion and Homemade Tzatziki.
More about Go Greek - Garden City
CC's Chicken Cutlets image

 

CC's Chicken Cutlets

180 7th street, garden city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#8. The Dankest$14.00
CC's Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chicken Cutlet
#1. The All-American$14.00
Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, Chicken Cutlet
#6. The Don$14.00
Vodka Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet
More about CC's Chicken Cutlets
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzeria G

191 Seventh Street, Garden City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Personal$13.00
More about Pizzeria G

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Garden City

Quesadillas

Map

More near Garden City to explore

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lynbrook

No reviews yet

Westbury

No reviews yet

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston