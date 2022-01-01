Go
Toast

Garden Drive-In Theater

Come in and enjoy!

20 State Route 11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$6.00
Soft Pretzel$4.00
Jumbo Hot Dog$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Cheese Steak$7.00
Cheeseburger 1/4 LB$5.00
Popcorn$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Mustard
Ketchup
See full menu

Location

20 State Route 11

Hunlock Creek PA

Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Buck's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rob's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Philly's Phinest

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated. Serving the best cheesesteaks in the area for over 25 years. If we do not offer online delivery to your area please call to place order

Newtown Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston