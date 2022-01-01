Go
Toast

Garden Grill Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

303 Three Springs Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / House Caesar Dressing
Children's 7oz New York Strip Steak$10.00
French Fries or Fresh Vegetable
Base Burger$16.00
Filet Mignon$38.00
Smoked Bison Burger$17.00
Honey Garlic Aioli / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato
Heavenly Onion Rings$8.00
House made. Light and crispy.
Fresh House Smoked Wings$14.00
Made from scratch and smoked in house. Choose one of these sauces:
Garlic Parmesan / Cajun Ranch / Sweet BBQ / Herb Butter Buffalo.
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Shaved Steak / Caramelized Onion / Provolone Cheese / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

303 Three Springs Dr

Weirton WV

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basil's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a small family ran sports bar with homemade foods and a large craft beer selection. We pride ourselves on the great atmosphere and quality of food we put out. Come as a fan, Leave as a Friend

Margarets Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thorn's Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston