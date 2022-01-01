Go
Garden Grille

Since 1996... You know.

727 East Ave

Popular Items

Korean Tacos (2)$11.00
Tempeh, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cabbage, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortillas.
(V)(GFO)
Tofu BLT$11.00
Smoky Tofu, Arugula, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Whole Wheat Toast. Served with Corn Chips & Pickle Spear.
(V)(GFO)
Butternut Squash Quesadilla$14.00
Butternut Squash, Black Beans, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Avocado, Whole Wheat Wrap, Side of Salsa
(VO)(GFO)
Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, Salsa, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Guacamole, Vegan Sour Cream, Jalapeño Jack Cheese
(VO)(GF)
📷: basilfoodjournal
Reuben$13.00
Pastrami Spiced Seitan, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Rye Bread. Served with Corn Chips & Pickle Spear.
(VO)
Sriracha Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Cauliflower Tossed in Sriracha Buffalo Sauce Served with Ranch and Celery
(GF)(V)
Classic Burrito$12.00
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Wheat Wrap. Served with Corn Chips & Salsa.
(GFO)(VO)
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Capers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing, Croutons.
-caesar dressing served on the side-
(V)(GFO)
Location

Pawtucket RI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
