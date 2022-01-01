Garden Grille
Since 1996... You know.
727 East Ave
Popular Items
Location
727 East Ave
Pawtucket RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
wildflour bakery cafe
Your favorite Vegan Bakery and Juice Bar.
Now offering curbside pickup.
Three Sisters
Breakfast and Lunch Served All day!
Rasoi
Full Service restaurant with authentic food and drinks.
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!