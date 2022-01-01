Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden Grove restaurants you'll love

Garden Grove restaurants
Garden Grove's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Sandwich
Bakeries
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Dessert & ice cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Ramen
Chinese
Juice & smoothies
Must-try Garden Grove restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Spot - Long Beach

4740 E.7th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FP Traditional Wings (50)$65.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
Buffalo Fries - Regular$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove image

 

Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove

13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mochi Taro$2.30
European style bread filled with mochi and taro.
Frank Roll$2.90
Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.
SUPER GARLIC$4.00
Sunmerry Best Selling Item!
Korean style garlic bread with rich cream cheese filling.
Sabroso! Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sabroso! Mexican Grill

13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (3394 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded NACHOS$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Chile Verde$19.99
Pork chunks simmered in green tomatillo sauce
Fajitas$19.99
Choice of protein (or vegetarian) and bell peppers served on a sizzling plate with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and queso fresco
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 image

 

Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street

12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork$6.25
1. Dac Biet/ Classic$6.25
3pc Banh Cam/ Sesame Balls (Mung Bean)$1.00
1 - Louie's On Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Louie's on Main

12942 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli and Swiss Cheese on Brioche
Pastrami Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Pastrami with Mustard, Pickles and Melted Swiss Cheese on a French Roll.
Sombrero Burger$13.00
Grilled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Bun.
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove

10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TAKOYAKI$8.50
KARA MISO RAMEN$14.95
SALMON BELLY$5.95
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi image

 

Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Westminster Ave

8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(#2)Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef$5.29
(#4) Thit Nuong / Grilled Pork$5.99
(#1)Dac Biet / The Classic$5.99
Consumer pic

 

Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard

12531 South Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mix Grill Kabob Plate$18.00
Grilled beef and chicken kabob, served with tahini, garlic sauce, and onions.
Falafel$0.00
with tahini sauce.
Chicken Kabob Plate$17.00
Grilled chicken kabob, served with tahini, garlic sauce, and onions.
Garden Grove Tap Room image

 

Garden Grove Tap Room

12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS$11.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE$11.99
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV|Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS$12.99
IMPERIAL CHOCOLATE COFFEE PORTER- 9.2% ABV
Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Banner pic

 

Summerfield Tea Bar - Garden Grove

12460 S Euclid St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Tea$5.50
Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly
Aloha$5.50
Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds
The Legendary Oreo$7.00
Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio - Garden Grove

13878 Brookhurst Street, garden grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carolina's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carolina's Italian Restaurant

12045 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 3.9 (3553 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Henry’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

HENRY'S BAR & GRILL

10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Phoenix Food Boutique image

CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove

13345 Euclid Street, Garden Grove

Avg 3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tastea image

 

Tastea - Garden Grove #1

10189 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA image

 

Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St

12936 Main St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Royal Thai Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Royal Thai Restaurant

13576 harbor blvd, Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (2229 reviews)
Takeout
THH Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove

12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

Avg 4.6 (394 reviews)
Takeout
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp image

 

LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp - 12762 Main St

12762 Main St, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
0009 - Garden Grove image

 

0009 - Garden Grove

9892 Westminster Ave., Ste. 312, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Tastea - Garden Grove #3

12085 Brookhurst St., GARDEN GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)

9811 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (1233 reviews)
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd

8899 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Avg 4 (1017 reviews)
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette - 2505-Chapman Ave

9885 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Main pic

 

Presotea - Garden Grove

9636 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Tastea image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Tastea - Garden Grove #2

12913 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (538 reviews)
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Wharf - Wharf GG

12941 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (753 reviews)
Fast Pay
The Wild Crab image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG

9730 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Avg 4.4 (628 reviews)
One Zo Boba image

 

One Zo Boba - Garden Grove

13861 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.4 (54 reviews)
Fast Pay
Winchell's Donut House image

 

Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd

12951 CHAPMAN AVE., GARDEN GROVE

No reviews yet
