Garden Grove restaurants you'll love

Buffalo Spot - Long Beach
4740 E.7th st, Long Beach
|Popular items
|FP Traditional Wings (50)
|$65.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
|Buffalo Fries - Regular
|$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
|Buffalo Fries - Large
|$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove
13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Mochi Taro
|$2.30
European style bread filled with mochi and taro.
|Frank Roll
|$2.90
Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.
|SUPER GARLIC
|$4.00
Sunmerry Best Selling Item!
Korean style garlic bread with rich cream cheese filling.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Loaded NACHOS
|$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|Chile Verde
|$19.99
Pork chunks simmered in green tomatillo sauce
|Fajitas
|$19.99
Choice of protein (or vegetarian) and bell peppers served on a sizzling plate with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and queso fresco
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove
|Popular items
|4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork
|$6.25
|1. Dac Biet/ Classic
|$6.25
|3pc Banh Cam/ Sesame Balls (Mung Bean)
|$1.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Louie's on Main
12942 Main St, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli and Swiss Cheese on Brioche
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Pastrami with Mustard, Pickles and Melted Swiss Cheese on a French Roll.
|Sombrero Burger
|$13.00
Grilled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Bun.
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|TAKOYAKI
|$8.50
|KARA MISO RAMEN
|$14.95
|SALMON BELLY
|$5.95
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Westminster Ave
8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|(#2)Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef
|$5.29
|(#4) Thit Nuong / Grilled Pork
|$5.99
|(#1)Dac Biet / The Classic
|$5.99
Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
12531 South Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Mix Grill Kabob Plate
|$18.00
Grilled beef and chicken kabob, served with tahini, garlic sauce, and onions.
|Falafel
|$0.00
with tahini sauce.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$17.00
Grilled chicken kabob, served with tahini, garlic sauce, and onions.
Garden Grove Tap Room
12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS
|$11.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
|Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
|$11.99
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV|Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
|Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS
|$12.99
IMPERIAL CHOCOLATE COFFEE PORTER- 9.2% ABV
Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Summerfield Tea Bar - Garden Grove
12460 S Euclid St, Garden Grove
|Popular items
|Rainbow Tea
|$5.50
Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly
|Aloha
|$5.50
Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds
|The Legendary Oreo
|$7.00
Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba
Sunright Tea Studio - Garden Grove
13878 Brookhurst Street, garden grove
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carolina's Italian Restaurant
12045 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
HENRY'S BAR & GRILL
10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove
CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES
Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove
13345 Euclid Street, Garden Grove
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
12936 Main St, Garden Grove
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Royal Thai Restaurant
13576 harbor blvd, Garden Grove
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp - 12762 Main St
12762 Main St, Garden Grove
NOODLES
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
9811 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove
PASTRY
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
8899 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
PASTRY
Paris Baguette - 2505-Chapman Ave
9885 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove
Presotea - Garden Grove
9636 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Tastea - Garden Grove #2
12913 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Wharf - Wharf GG
12941 Main St, Garden Grove
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
9730 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
One Zo Boba - Garden Grove
13861 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
12951 CHAPMAN AVE., GARDEN GROVE
