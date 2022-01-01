Garden Grove restaurants you'll love

IMPERIAL CHOCOLATE COFFEE PORTER- 9.2% ABV

Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.

