Garden Grove sandwich spots you'll love

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1 - Louie's On Main
12942 Main St, Garden Grove
Popular items
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade
Pickled Egg
$2.00
A Secret Family Recipe, each egg is served with a few pickled vegetables as well.
B.L.A.T.
$12.00
Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
THH Sandwiches
12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove
Popular items
BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN
$2.75
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI
$5.75
1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT
$7.15