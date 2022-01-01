Garden Grove sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Garden Grove

1 - Louie's On Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1 - Louie's On Main

12942 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade
Pickled Egg$2.00
A Secret Family Recipe, each egg is served with a few pickled vegetables as well.
B.L.A.T.$12.00
Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.
More about 1 - Louie's On Main
THH Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

THH Sandwiches

12055 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

Avg 4.6 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BANH BAO HEO / PORK STEAM BUN$2.75
1 LB BANH CUON THANH TRI$5.75
1 LB BANH CUON NHAN THIT$7.15
More about THH Sandwiches
Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi image

 

Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi

8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(#15) Ca Thang Long / Crispy Turmeric Fish$6.49
(#12) Heo Quay / Crispy Skin Pork Belly$6.89
(#5)Cha Lua / Vietnamese Bologna$4.89
More about Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi

