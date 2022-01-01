Chicken sandwiches in Garden Grove
Garden Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Buffalo Spot
Buffalo Spot
4740 E.7th st, Long Beach
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
More about 1 - Louie's On Main
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1 - Louie's On Main
12942 Main St, Garden Grove
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli and Swiss Cheese on Brioche
|Basil Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Basil Aioli on Parmesan Sourdough Bread.