Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Garden Grove

Go
Garden Grove restaurants
Toast

Garden Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Buffalo Spot

4740 E.7th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.00
Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Buffalo Spot
Chicken Club Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1 - Louie's On Main

12942 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli and Swiss Cheese on Brioche
Basil Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Basil Aioli on Parmesan Sourdough Bread.
More about 1 - Louie's On Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Garden Grove

Salmon

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Cake

Tacos

Thai Tea

Stew

Shrimp Rolls

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Garden Grove to explore

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston