Chicken tenders in
Garden Grove
/
Garden Grove
/
Chicken Tenders
Garden Grove restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
Avg 4.5
(3394 reviews)
Kids Chicken Fingers
$10.00
More about Sabroso! Mexican Grill
The Wharf - new ownership
12941 Main Street, Garden Grove
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$14.95
More about The Wharf - new ownership
