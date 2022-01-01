Croissants in Garden Grove
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove
13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove
|Green Tea Croissant
|$2.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
|Almond Croissant
|$2.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$2.00
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.