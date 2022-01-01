Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Garden Grove

Garden Grove restaurants
Garden Grove restaurants that serve croissants

Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove

13902 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove

Green Tea Croissant$2.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
Almond Croissant$2.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$2.00
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.
More about Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1

12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove

Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1

