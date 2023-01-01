Miso soup in Garden Grove
Garden Grove restaurants that serve miso soup
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
|MISO SOUP
|$2.50
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori - Robata - Fountain Valley
Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori - Robata - Fountain Valley
18315 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
|Clam & Shimeji Miso Soup
|$7.50
A Japanese staple, clams add a hearty depth to the broth along with Shimeji mushrooms. Topped with green onion.