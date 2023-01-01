Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Garden Grove

Garden Grove restaurants
Garden Grove restaurants that serve miso soup

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove

10031 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MISO SOUP$2.50
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori - Robata - Fountain Valley

18315 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam & Shimeji Miso Soup$7.50
A Japanese staple, clams add a hearty depth to the broth along with Shimeji mushrooms. Topped with green onion.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Robata & Yakitori - Robata - Fountain Valley

