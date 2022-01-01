Tacos in Garden Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sabroso! Mexican Grill image

Sabroso! Mexican Grill

13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove

Avg 4.5 (3394 reviews)
Kids Taco Plate$6.99
Taco Combo$12.99
Taco A La Carte$3.99
Henry’s Bar & Grill image

Henry’s Bar & Grill

10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
Corned Beef Taco Plate (3)$13.00
Item pic

1 - Louie's On Main

12942 Main St, Garden Grove

Avg 4.7 (431 reviews)
Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer Battered Cod with Shredded Cabbage, Pice de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.
Spicy Potato Tacos$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Soyrizo, Sour Cream, Habanero Salsa, Aji Verde, Pickled Carrots and Cilantro
Baja Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Jumbo Shrimp with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, and Salsa Verde... topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.
