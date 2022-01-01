Tacos in Garden Grove
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove
|Kids Taco Plate
|$6.99
|Taco Combo
|$12.99
|Taco A La Carte
|$3.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Henry’s Bar & Grill
10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove
|Corned Beef Taco Plate (3)
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1 - Louie's On Main
12942 Main St, Garden Grove
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Beer Battered Cod with Shredded Cabbage, Pice de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.
|Spicy Potato Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Soyrizo, Sour Cream, Habanero Salsa, Aji Verde, Pickled Carrots and Cilantro
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Jumbo Shrimp with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, and Salsa Verde... topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.