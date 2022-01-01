Go
Brewpubs & Breweries

Garden Grove Tap Room

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

12900 Euclid St Unit 115

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER$10.00
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV
A traditional American blonde ale brewed with American 2-row malt and imported German hops. Delicately hopped, light in body, and very refreshing with a clean finish.
Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER$10.50
BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN 5.1% ABV
Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS$10.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Rye BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE$11.99
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV|Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS$9.99
LAGER- 5.3% ABV
Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
Table Saaz 32oz CROWLER$10.50
BIERE DE TABLE 3.5% ABV
Table Saaz is a traditional Belgian-style "table beer" - delicate, crisp, and incredibly refreshing. A special yeast adds a rustic dimension that pairs perfectly with the floral and spicy hops.
Bourbon BA Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE$11.99
SCOTTISH-STYLE "WEE HEAVY" SCOTCH ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV
Full Malted Jacket is a Scottish-Style "wee heavy" Scotch Ale. Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in sturdy American bourbon barrels for one year. Accents of vanilla and toasted oak meld seamlessly with notes of rich toffee and caramel.
Cosmic Lottery 4-Pack 16oz CANS$14.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Hooray for a universally winning hop combo of Strata, Mosaic, Citra, & Pahto!
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

12900 Euclid St Unit 115, Garden Grove CA 92840

Directions

