Garden of Eat'n

Farm to Fork Salads, Wraps & More

SALADS

1228 Galleria Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)

Popular Items

Citrus Shrimp Salad$14.75
organic spring mix, red onion, grape tomato, fresh cilantro, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, tossed in our home-made cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Heirloom Tomato Buratta Salad$12.75
organic arugula, organic heirloom tomato, fresh basil, burrata cheese, tossed in house-made herbs & oil, topped with balsamic glaze.
BLT Wrap$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, shredded colby jack cheese, apple-smoked bacon, home-made salsa ranch.
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$3.00
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.
Salted Carmel Cookie$3.00
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.25
chopped romaine, grape tomato, Hass avocado, bleu crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, apple-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, tossed in our home-made ranch.
Hummus Veggie Wrap$10.75
baby spinach, shredded kale, seasoned cucumber, Avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, tossed in herbs & oil.
Fire-Roasted Southwest Chicken Salad recipe as a wrap$11.50
freshly cut gem lettuce,, grape tomato, corn, roasted red pepper, fresh jalapeno, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded Colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our house-made sriracha ranch
Toffee Crunch Blondie Bar$3.00
Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.
Greek Shrimp Wrap$14.50
organic spring mix, grape tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, home-made creamy dill.
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1228 Galleria Blvd

Roseville CA

Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
