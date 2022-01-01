Garden Song
Garden Song is a cozy, eco-friendly and health conscious cafe providing delectable organic plant-based foods and beverages. With a deep respect for our environment (The Earth) and a reverence for ancestral food ways, our Cafe prides itself in using 100% biodegradable to-go ware, composting and retailing sustainably sourced products. We create nutritious and revitalizing meals with real unprocessed ingredients always.
Come taste the difference!
808 5th street SW
Location
Roanoke VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
