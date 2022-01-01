Go
Garden Song

Garden Song is a cozy, eco-friendly and health conscious cafe providing delectable organic plant-based foods and beverages. With a deep respect for our environment (The Earth) and a reverence for ancestral food ways, our Cafe prides itself in using 100% biodegradable to-go ware, composting and retailing sustainably sourced products. We create nutritious and revitalizing meals with real unprocessed ingredients always.
808 5th street SW

Popular Items

Chocolate Hazelnut Crepe$9.50
Side Salad$6.50
Our salads are made with all organic ingredients and prepared fresh daily!
Our side salad includes fresh local greens, tomatoes, local kraut, and our house made tahini.
Mocha Latte ICED ONLY$4.75
Cloud 9 Crepe$11.75
Gluten free crepe filled with coco whip, fresh fruits of the day and a delicious blueberry/strawberry sauce.
Caffeine-free Herbal Teas
Ambers (Repair)$6.50
*FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY*
Passion fruit, banana, dates, apple, baobab powder, yellow beetroot, chia seeds, turmeric.
Cream of Mushroom Crepe$14.50
Vegan mushroom cream with onions, greens, vegan mozzarella cheese.
The Hozzle$13.50
Sesame Ginger Slaw, BBQ Jackfruit, Avocado, Tahini Dressing.
Garden Song Salad$9.95
Our salads are made with 100% organic ingredients and are freshly prepared daily in our kitchen!
Our Garden Song salad include fresh local greens, local kraut, avocado, kalamata olives and our house made tahini dressing.
Pesto Crepe$12.75
Gluten free vegan crepe, topped with vegan mozzarella cheese, pesto, tomatoes, fresh organic greens and Herbes de Provence.
Location

Roanoke VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
