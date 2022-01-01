Gardena restaurants you'll love
Gardena's top cuisines
Must-try Gardena restaurants
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
|Popular items
|Hakata Ramen
|$10.50
Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork.
|Jido Kara
|$6.75
Deep fried free-range chicken.
|F - Hakata Ramen + Spicy Chashu Bowl
|$13.50
Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small spicy chashu bowl.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
|Popular items
|Curry Rice Beef
|$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with simmered beef and onion slices.
|Tsukune
|$2.25
Chicken meatball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
|Aspara Maki
|$2.50
Asparagus in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering
15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Plate
|Portuguese Sausage Royale
|Side Musubi
|$1.95
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
1717 W. Artesia Blvd, Gardena
|Popular items
|Matcha Red Bean Frostie
|$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
|Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Mr. Fries Man *Gardena*
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena*
14800 S Western Ave suite 108, Gardena
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese
|$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
|Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
|$27.88
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
|Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
|$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
15466 S. Western, Gardena
|Popular items
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
|Chocolate Satin Pie
|$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Fyrebird
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Fyrebird
15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A, Gardena
|Popular items
|10 Piece Wings
|$11.75
|6 Piece Tenders
|$8.75
|12 Piece Wings
|$13.75
More about Phantom Carriage Brewery
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Phantom Carriage Brewery
18525 S Main St, Gardena
|Popular items
|La Planchada
Mexican-style lager, 5.3% ABV - Crisp and refreshing with a subtle lilac and honeysuckle aroma.
|A Vigorous Grasp
American Porter, 5.7% ABV - Milk chocolate with a subtle bing cherry licorice and almond finish
|Sever the Ear
Unfiltered IPA, 6.3% ABV - Cantoloupe lychee, and clooudberry flavors from hops leave a soft bitterness on the palate and a medium mouthfeel.
More about Sunmerry Bakery | Happy Lemon Gardena
SMOOTHIES
Sunmerry Bakery | Happy Lemon Gardena
1630 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena
|Popular items
|Holiday Bear
|$34.00
8 inch Classic Tiramisu Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake layered with custard and a hint of coffee. Topped with fine cocoa powder.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$10.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
|Boba Milk Tea
More about The Toss Up
The Toss Up
1550 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena
|Popular items
|Texas Smokehouse - Salad
|$12.00
A Smokey filling salad with Romaine, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Chicken in a tangy BBQ dressing.
|Ahi Salad
|$14.00
Our flavorful seared Ahi tuna salad with mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, daikon sprouts, red bell peppers, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.
|“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad
|$13.00
Our take on a classic cobb with Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, roast turkey, bacon and House Honey Mustard.
More about OH MY BURGER
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
OH MY BURGER
2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena
|Popular items
|THE Lil HOMIE
|$15.50
Short rib/brisket patty, cheddar cheese,thick cut bacon, Made the OM way
|CHICKEN WINGS
Choose between 6pcs or 10pcs with fries
|Turkey Taco
|$3.75
served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena
|Popular items
|Thigh w/ Green Onion Salt
|$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal.
|Quail Egg w/ Bacon
|$3.50
Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.
|Thigh w/ Green Onion Sauce
|$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
More about Wing Ferno
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ferno
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena
|Popular items
|20 PACK-
|$29.89
20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.
|10 Pieces with 2 Flavors & 1 Dip
|$12.99
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings
|20 Pieces with 3 Flavors & 2 Dip
|$24.99
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings.
More about Soul Food Shack - Gardena
Soul Food Shack - Gardena
1762 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$16.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
|Nina Ross
|$15.00
Fruity Pebble French Toast, eggs any style, breakfast side, & chicken sausage patty
|Swamp Water
|$6.00
Purple Koolaid, Lemonade, & Red Koolaid
More about OH MY BURGER - New
OH MY BURGER - New
2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena
More about Sherelle's Famous Fried Chicken
Sherelle's Famous Fried Chicken
14422 Strawberry Ln Apt 2, Gardena