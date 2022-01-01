Gardena restaurants you'll love

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gardena

Gardena's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Gardena restaurants

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hakata Ramen$10.50
Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork.
Jido Kara$6.75
Deep fried free-range chicken.
F - Hakata Ramen + Spicy Chashu Bowl$13.50
Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small spicy chashu bowl.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Rice Beef$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with simmered beef and onion slices.
Tsukune$2.25
Chicken meatball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Aspara Maki$2.50
Asparagus in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering image

 

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering

15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Plate
Portuguese Sausage Royale
Side Musubi$1.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena image

 

Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

1717 W. Artesia Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Red Bean Frostie$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* image

 

Mr. Fries Man *Gardena*

14800 S Western Ave suite 108, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Cheese$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$27.88
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
More about Mr. Fries Man *Gardena*
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

15466 S. Western, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Chocolate Satin Pie$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Fyrebird image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Fyrebird

15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A, Gardena

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Piece Wings$11.75
6 Piece Tenders$8.75
12 Piece Wings$13.75
More about Fyrebird
Phantom Carriage Brewery image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Phantom Carriage Brewery

18525 S Main St, Gardena

Avg 4.5 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
La Planchada
Mexican-style lager, 5.3% ABV - Crisp and refreshing with a subtle lilac and honeysuckle aroma.
A Vigorous Grasp
American Porter, 5.7% ABV - Milk chocolate with a subtle bing cherry licorice and almond finish
Sever the Ear
Unfiltered IPA, 6.3% ABV - Cantoloupe lychee, and clooudberry flavors from hops leave a soft bitterness on the palate and a medium mouthfeel.
More about Phantom Carriage Brewery
Sunmerry Bakery | Happy Lemon Gardena image

SMOOTHIES

Sunmerry Bakery | Happy Lemon Gardena

1630 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.7 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Bear$34.00
8 inch Classic Tiramisu Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake layered with custard and a hint of coffee. Topped with fine cocoa powder.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
Japanese Cheese Cake$10.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
Boba Milk Tea
More about Sunmerry Bakery | Happy Lemon Gardena
The Toss Up image

 

The Toss Up

1550 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Smokehouse - Salad$12.00
A Smokey filling salad with Romaine, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Chicken in a tangy BBQ dressing.
Ahi Salad$14.00
Our flavorful seared Ahi tuna salad with mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, daikon sprouts, red bell peppers, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.
“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad$13.00
Our take on a classic cobb with Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, roast turkey, bacon and House Honey Mustard.
More about The Toss Up
OH MY BURGER image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

OH MY BURGER

2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.5 (2995 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE Lil HOMIE$15.50
Short rib/brisket patty, cheddar cheese,thick cut bacon, Made the OM way
CHICKEN WINGS
Choose between 6pcs or 10pcs with fries
Turkey Taco$3.75
served with Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cheese
More about OH MY BURGER
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thigh w/ Green Onion Salt$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal.
Quail Egg w/ Bacon$3.50
Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.
Thigh w/ Green Onion Sauce$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Wing Ferno image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ferno

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK-$29.89
20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.
10 Pieces with 2 Flavors & 1 Dip$12.99
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings
20 Pieces with 3 Flavors & 2 Dip$24.99
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings.
More about Wing Ferno
Torrance Bakery image

CAKES

Torrance Bakery

15934 S. Western Avenue, Gardena

Avg 4.3 (542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Torrance Bakery
0007 - Gardena image

 

0007 - Gardena

1386 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0007 - Gardena
Tamaen - Gardena image

 

Tamaen - Gardena

15476 South west avenue, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Tamaen - Gardena
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

15466 S. Western, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marie Callender’s
Main pic

 

Soul Food Shack - Gardena

1762 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$16.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
Nina Ross$15.00
Fruity Pebble French Toast, eggs any style, breakfast side, & chicken sausage patty
Swamp Water$6.00
Purple Koolaid, Lemonade, & Red Koolaid
More about Soul Food Shack - Gardena
Restaurant banner

 

OH MY BURGER - New

2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about OH MY BURGER - New
Restaurant banner

 

Sherelle's Famous Fried Chicken

14422 Strawberry Ln Apt 2, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sherelle's Famous Fried Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gardena

Boba Tea

French Toast

Map

More near Gardena to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston