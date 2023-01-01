Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Chai Lattes
Gardena restaurants that serve chai lattes
Cafe Pruvia
1610 W Redondo Beach Blvd Suite 11, Gardena
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.65
Lightly sweetened Chai & your choice of milk
More about Cafe Pruvia
Pruvia Coffee Bar
1610 W. Redondo Beach Blvd Suite 12B, Gardena
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.50
Lightly sweetened Chai & your choice of milk
More about Pruvia Coffee Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena
Turkey Bacon
Carne Asada
Clams
Sweet Potato Fries
French Toast
Cookies
Strawberry Shortcake
Fried Rice
More near Gardena to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1218 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(93 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1004 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(235 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(695 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston