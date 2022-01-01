Chicken sandwiches in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about OH MY BURGER
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
OH MY BURGER
2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Wing Ferno
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Ferno
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena
|Chicken Sandwich Only
|$11.99
Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.