Chicken sandwiches in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

OH MY BURGER

2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.5 (2995 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Ferno

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Only$11.99
Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy
Chicken Sandwich Combo$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
