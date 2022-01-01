Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Gardena restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
The Pan - Artesia
1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
$11.00
More about The Pan - Artesia
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
16601 S Western Ave, Gardena
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
$11.00
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena
Curry
Curry Chicken
Salmon
Grits
Sliders
Pancakes
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
More near Gardena to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston