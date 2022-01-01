Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Gardena

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

The Pan - Artesia

1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.
More about The Pan - Artesia
Main pic

 

The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

16601 S Western Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena

Cheese Fries

Fried Rice

Katsu

Clam Chowder

Strawberry Shortcake

Pudding

Crab Cakes

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Gardena to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston