Curry in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve curry
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
|E - Hakata Ramen + SSG Curry Rice
|$13.25
Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small curry rice.
|Pork Cutlet Curry Rice
|$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with pork cutlet.
|Sausage Curry Rice
|$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with sausage (4pc).
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
|Poached Egg & Soboro Curry Rice
|$10.95
Our own blend of curry with rice with poached egg and seasoned ground chicken.
|Curry Rice Chicken Karaage
|$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with crispy fried chicken.
|Curry Udon
|$7.15
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry.