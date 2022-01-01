Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
E - Hakata Ramen + SSG Curry Rice$13.25
Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small curry rice.
Pork Cutlet Curry Rice$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with pork cutlet.
Sausage Curry Rice$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with sausage (4pc).
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poached Egg & Soboro Curry Rice$10.95
Our own blend of curry with rice with poached egg and seasoned ground chicken.
Curry Rice Chicken Karaage$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with crispy fried chicken.
Curry Udon$7.15
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

