Karaage in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve karaage

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

TakeoutFast Pay
The works of Karaage chicken (20pcs) (To-go only)$19.90
20 pcs Karaage chicken with 4 flavors (Yuzu sauce, Sesame sauce, Curry, and Soy-sauce-Mayonnaise )
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

Takeout
Curry Rice Chicken Karaage$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with crispy fried chicken.
Karaage Oyako Rice$9.95
Fried Chicken in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.
Curry Udon Chicken Karaage$10.15
Our curry udon topped with crispy fried chicken.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena

TakeoutFast Pay
Karaage Plate$10.50
Lightly coated and crispy fried chicken coated with a refreshing and original sweet, sour, and soy based sauce. Comes with salad on the side.
Chicken Karaage$6.95
Deep fried chicken with special sweet and sour green onion sauce
