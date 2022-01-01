Karaage in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve karaage
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
|The works of Karaage chicken (20pcs) (To-go only)
|$19.90
20 pcs Karaage chicken with 4 flavors (Yuzu sauce, Sesame sauce, Curry, and Soy-sauce-Mayonnaise )
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
|Curry Rice Chicken Karaage
|$10.95
Japanese style curry rice with crispy fried chicken.
|Karaage Oyako Rice
|$9.95
Fried Chicken in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.
|Curry Udon Chicken Karaage
|$10.15
Our curry udon topped with crispy fried chicken.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena
|Karaage Plate
|$10.50
Lightly coated and crispy fried chicken coated with a refreshing and original sweet, sour, and soy based sauce. Comes with salad on the side.
|Chicken Karaage
|$6.95
Deep fried chicken with special sweet and sour green onion sauce