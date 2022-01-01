Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Pies
Gardena restaurants that serve pies
DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE, Gardena
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$4.00
More about DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
Marie Callender’s - 142 - Gardena
15466 S. Western, Gardena
No reviews yet
Banana Cream Pie Pancake Platter
$14.99
More about Marie Callender’s - 142 - Gardena
Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena
Cheese Fries
Karaage
Clam Chowder
Meatloaf
Chicken Tenders
Strawberry Shortcake
Pancakes
Curry Chicken
More near Gardena to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(781 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston