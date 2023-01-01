Shrimp curry in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
|Deep Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
|$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with deep fried shrimp (4pc).
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
|Fried Shrimp Curry Udon
|$11.15
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry with three pieces of crispy deep fried shrimp.
|Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
|$10.95
Our own blend of curry spices with rice with 3 pieces of deep-fried breaded shrimp.