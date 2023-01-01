Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep Fried Shrimp Curry Rice$11.75
Shin-Sen-Gumi original recipe curry rice with deep fried shrimp (4pc).
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Curry Udon$11.15
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry with three pieces of crispy deep fried shrimp.
Fried Shrimp Curry Rice$10.95
Our own blend of curry spices with rice with 3 pieces of deep-fried breaded shrimp.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena

