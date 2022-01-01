Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

The Pan - Artesia

1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Calzone$12.00
14" Shrimp Scampi$21.00
7" Shrimp Scampi$11.00
More about The Pan - Artesia
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

16601 S Western Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Calzone$12.00
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

