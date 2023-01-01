Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Squid
Gardena restaurants that serve squid
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
No reviews yet
Fried Squid
$3.80
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
No reviews yet
Squid 3 pc
$15.00
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
