Squid in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve squid

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Squid$3.80
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - Gardena - 2015 W. Redondo
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

TakeoutDelivery
Squid 3 pc$15.00
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena

