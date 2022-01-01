Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Main pic

 

The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

16601 S Western Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Happy Lemon - Gardena

1630 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Avg 4.7 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$5.20
More about Happy Lemon - Gardena

