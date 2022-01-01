Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Gardena restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
16601 S Western Ave, Gardena
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.00
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
SMOOTHIES
Happy Lemon - Gardena
1630 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena
Avg 4.7
(240 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$5.20
More about Happy Lemon - Gardena
Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena
Fried Rice
Cheese Fries
Grits
Chilaquiles
Turkey Burgers
Beef Curry
Buffalo Wings
Tacos
More near Gardena to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston