Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Gardena

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

 

The Pan - Artesia

1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
creamy tomato soup + grilled cheese$15.00
More about The Pan - Artesia
Item pic

 

The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.

1550 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato bisque basil - Soup$0.00
More about The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena

Wontons

Katsu

Short Ribs

Coleslaw

Crispy Chicken

Enchiladas

Club Sandwiches

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Gardena to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1268 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston