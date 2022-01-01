Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakitori in Gardena

Gardena restaurants
Gardena restaurants that serve yakitori

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena

Yakitori Rice Bowl$9.75
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

Yakitori Rice$9.15
3 Yakitori skewers, 2 chicken thigh with leeks and 1 chicken meatball on a bed of rice.
Yakitori Large Set 40pc$77.00
24 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori
Yakitori Small Set 24pc$48.00
12 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena

Yakitori Plate
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice with seasoned ground chicken garnished with shredded egg with salad on the side. Contains wheat, egg, and soy.
Yakitori Bowl
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice served over rice with salad on the side. Contains wheat and soy.
Yakitori Platter S$55.00
3 each of, Chicken Wing, Chicken Cartilage, Chicken Skin, Chicken Meatball, Chicken Thigh & Green Onion, Shrimp. Comes with Edamame.
