Yakitori in Gardena

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd #C, Gardena
|Yakitori Rice Bowl
|$9.75
2 Skewers of Chicken Thigh with green onion & 1 skewer of Chicken Meatball on a bed of shredded omelet strips over rice garnished with green onion and seaweed strips.
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
|Yakitori Rice
|$9.15
3 Yakitori skewers, 2 chicken thigh with leeks and 1 chicken meatball on a bed of rice.
|Yakitori Large Set 40pc
|$77.00
24 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori
|Yakitori Small Set 24pc
|$48.00
12 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena
|Yakitori Plate
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice with seasoned ground chicken garnished with shredded egg with salad on the side. Contains wheat, egg, and soy.
|Yakitori Bowl
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice served over rice with salad on the side. Contains wheat and soy.
|Yakitori Platter S
|$55.00
3 each of, Chicken Wing, Chicken Cartilage, Chicken Skin, Chicken Meatball, Chicken Thigh & Green Onion, Shrimp. Comes with Edamame.