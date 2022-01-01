Go
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon

Popular Items

The Farmers Classic$15.00
Two eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, New Potatoes, Toast, House Jam
Lox and Bagel$16.00
Brick Fire Bakery everything bagel, compound cream cheese, capers, whole grain mustard, house smoked salmon, frisée, tomato relish
Reuben$17.00
Delicias Bakery Marble rye, house corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyere
Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, chicken, peppercorn ranch dressing
BLTA$16.00
Bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese, avocado, sourdough toast
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, sourdough bread, bowl of creamy tomato soup
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Choice of bacon or sausage, egg, leek hash, jack cheese, crema, smothered in pork or vegetarian green chili
Honey Almond$13.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, dried blueberries, blue cheese, honey candied almonds, pickled red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Chicken$16.00
Buttermilk chicken, kale slaw, chipotle aioli,
Seasonal Pancake$7.00
One sweet cream pancake with Chef's choice topping
Location

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

