Gardner's Barbecue 301

Gardner’s is proudly family owned and operated since 1972
Our roots run deep in Rocky Mount with three Gardner’s generations in the Local Food Industry. We firmly believe in supporting other locally owned businesses and individuals.
Our whole hog BBQ is locally sourced from a family owned farm. Next, its hand pulled and mixed right in Rocky Mount at our USDA inspected facility. Our Chicken is also locally sourced and goes in several of our products including our famous fried chicken which is breaded by hand each and every day, our Hearty Brunswick Stew, our award winning Chicken Salad and our Pastry with hand rolled dough. But you know what we are most famous for? Our Collards! We make thousands of pounds of collards per day. They are our number one selling side. We hope you enjoy your time with us and thank you for choosing Gardner's. A Reputation You Can Taste.

Popular Items

BBQ by the Container$6.19
Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount
Hot Sauce Cup$0.29
Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce
BBQ Sandwich$4.92
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
WM Combo 1 pc Chicken & BBQ$10.99
1pc White Meat, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
Collards
Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.
Yellow Slaw
Gardner's Famous Mustard Based Yellow Slaw
Dinner Roll$0.29
DM Combo 1pc Chicken & BBQ$9.99
1 pc Chicken Dark Meat, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
HushPuppies Dz$2.29
Award Winning Hushpuppies
Potato Jack$2.29
Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1331 N Wesleyan Blvd

Rocky Mount NC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
