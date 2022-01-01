Gardner's Barbecue Sunset

Go
Family Owned and Operated in Rocky Mount since 1972.
Old fashioned but we like it that way.
We support our local community by purchasing from other local businesses and provided jobs for over 100 people in the area.
Our produce and meat is sourced locally and made by hand. The items that Gardner's makes do not contain preservatives or fillers. Just old fashioned southern cooked goodness.

Fried Gizzards Dz & HP$5.99
Includes HP
Hot Sauce Cup$0.29
Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce
Potato Jack$2.29
Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!
Banana Pudding$2.29
Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas
WM 1 pc Chicken Chicken & BBQ Combination$10.49
White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
BBQ Sandwich$4.92
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
Old Fashioned Chicken Sandwich$4.92
Old Fashioned Chicken Breast with Bone In or Out
1/2 Gal Tea$3.09
Yellow Slaw
Gardner's Famous Mustard Based Yellow Slaw
HushPuppies Dz$2.29
Award Winning Hushpuppies
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3651 Sunset Ave

Rocky Mount NC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Gardner’s is proudly family owned and operated since 1972
Our roots run deep in Rocky Mount with three Gardner’s generations in the Local Food Industry. We firmly believe in supporting other locally owned businesses and individuals.
Our whole hog BBQ is locally sourced from a family owned farm. Next, its hand pulled and mixed right in Rocky Mount at our USDA inspected facility. Our Chicken is also locally sourced and goes in several of our products including our famous fried chicken which is breaded by hand each and every day, our Hearty Brunswick Stew, our award winning Chicken Salad and our Pastry with hand rolled dough. But you know what we are most famous for? Our Collards! We make thousands of pounds of collards per day. They are our number one selling side. We hope you enjoy your time with us and thank you for choosing Gardner's. A Reputation You Can Taste.

