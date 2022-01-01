Go
Gardner's BBQ New Bern Store 5

North Carolina Family Owned & Operated BBQ Chain established in 1972

3820 MLk Blvd

Popular Items

Seafood Platter Choice of 1, 2 sides, HP$12.99
1 Seafood Choice, 2 Sides & HP
2pc WM Chicken Dinner, 2 sides, HP$8.49
2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
Hot Sauce Cup$0.29
Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce
Pastry Dinner 1/2 Pt, 2 sides, HP$7.49
1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
Fried Livers Dinner 2 Sides, HP$7.99
Livers, 2 Sides & HP
Dinner Roll$0.29
Classic BBQ Sandwich - Yellow Slaw$5.49
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People 1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea$35.29
1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea
Combo WM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, 2 sides, HP$10.49
White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP
Potato Jack$2.29
Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!
Location

New Bern NC

Sunday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

