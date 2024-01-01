Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Garfield

Garfield restaurants
Garfield restaurants that serve french fries

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza - Garfield

361 Midland Avenue, Garfield

Avg 4 (2646 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries (New)$4.00
More about La Fortaleza - Garfield
TONY'S

499 Midland Avenue, Garfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.95
More about TONY'S
