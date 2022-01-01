Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Garfield

Go
Garfield restaurants
Toast

Garfield restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Hive - Bar & Bistro image

 

The Hive - Bar & Bistro

142 Outwater Lane, Garfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buff Shrimp Taco$10.95
More about The Hive - Bar & Bistro
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

361 Midland Avenue, Garfield

Avg 4 (2646 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (New)$16.00
More about La Fortaleza

Browse other tasty dishes in Garfield

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Garfield to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston