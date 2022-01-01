Tacos in
Garfield restaurants that serve tacos
The Hive - Bar & Bistro
142 Outwater Lane, Garfield
No reviews yet
Veggie Taco
$9.00
Buff Shrimp Taco
$10.95
More about The Hive - Bar & Bistro
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
361 Midland Avenue, Garfield
Avg 4
(2646 reviews)
Tacos (New)
$10.00
Tacos Birria (New)
$15.00
Mini Tacos (New)
$10.00
More about La Fortaleza
