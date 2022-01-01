Go
Garland City Beer Works

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

321 Howk Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro
Choice of steak, chicken, or portabella with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and tzatziki sauce. Wrapped in a Greek style pita
Northside
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon. Served on a brioche bun
All Together
American cheese, bacon, chopped fries, crispy onions, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun
Pretzel$5.00
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
Hot Dog + Fries$7.00
Poutine$10.00
Scoop fries loaded with cheese curd and gravy.
Chicken wings$18.00
1 lb of jumbo chicken wings served with celery, carrots, bleu cheese, and ranch. Choose your sauce from plain, hot, maple aioli, garlic parm, or sriracha
Down State
American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, and our house sauce. Served on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

321 Howk Street

Watertown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
