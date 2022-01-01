Garland restaurants you'll love

Go
Garland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Garland

Garland's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Garland restaurants

Scotty P's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fiesta Salad$11.75
Greens, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch.
Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
Kid Burger$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
More about Scotty P's
TLC Vegan Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho World$15.00
Fresh Corn Chips W/House Made Chili, House Made Queso, Impossible Crumble, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, & Avocado Mash
The Dad$9.00
Grilled Bean Patty or Impossible Patty topped w/Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun
Fried TLC Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms w/Pickles, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, & Tomatoes on the side on Village Baking Company Hoagie Bun
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Bob Armstrong Dip$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Savory Beans image

 

Savory Beans

2809 Centennial Dr., Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DRINK$0.75
Can Drink
COMBO #2 (1 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEG AND THIGH)$10.00
Smothered chicken leg and thigh
3 Fried Catfish (Saturday Only) Plate$17.00
4 Catfish Fillets
More about Savory Beans
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$13.95
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Barbeque or lemon pepper upon request.
2 Catfish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
3 Catfish Fillets$13.95
3 Catfish Fillets battered in cornmeal.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Surfin'Chicken Marketplace image

 

Surfin'Chicken Marketplace

1801 MARKETPLACE DR, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets$4.29
Regular Drink$1.89
Sada Loaded Fries$8.49
More about Surfin'Chicken Marketplace
Surfin'Chicken - I-30 image

 

Surfin'Chicken - I-30

555 W Interstate 30, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Drink$1.59
Small Fries$2.79
Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets$4.29
More about Surfin'Chicken - I-30
TLC on the Lake image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dyno-Mite Shrimp (8)$12.00
Hand Battered And Tossed With Asian Inspired Sauce Topped With Siracha Sauce Laid On A Bed Of English Cucumbers
CFS$16.00
Unique well seasons scratch recipe and its comes with from scratch cream gravy and choose of 2 sides
Cajun Chicken Alfredo$12.00
Hardy Homemade Alfredo Sauce With A Kick Of Cajun
More about TLC on the Lake
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

520 Shepherd, Garland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hawaiian Bros
Pollo Regio - Garland image

 

Pollo Regio - Garland

1440 W Walnut Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pollo Regio - Garland
Restaurant banner

 

De La Fuente Tacos De Birria

5481 Broadway Blvd, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about De La Fuente Tacos De Birria
Restaurant banner

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Luna 23

2425 W Walnut St, Garland

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Takeout
More about Luna 23
Consumer pic

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Trompo Special$16.00
10 Trompo Tacos
3 Taco Plate$9.00
Choice of 1 meat Rice & Beans
Trompo Taco$2.25
Pork
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers image

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Main pic

 

JUDYS CAFE - Garland

3443 West Campbell Road, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about JUDYS CAFE - Garland

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Garland

Jalapeno Poppers

Salmon

Tortilla Soup

Quesadillas

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Map

More near Garland to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston