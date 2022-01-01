Garland restaurants you'll love
Garland's top cuisines
Must-try Garland restaurants
More about Scotty P's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
4280 Lavon Dr., Garland
|Popular items
|Fiesta Salad
|$11.75
Greens, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch.
|Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC
|$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
|Kid Burger
|$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Popular items
|Nacho World
|$15.00
Fresh Corn Chips W/House Made Chili, House Made Queso, Impossible Crumble, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, & Avocado Mash
|The Dad
|$9.00
Grilled Bean Patty or Impossible Patty topped w/Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun
|Fried TLC Sandwich
|$10.00
Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms w/Pickles, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, & Tomatoes on the side on Village Baking Company Hoagie Bun
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
|Bob Armstrong Dip
|$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Savory Beans
Savory Beans
2809 Centennial Dr., Garland
|Popular items
|DRINK
|$0.75
Can Drink
|COMBO #2 (1 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEG AND THIGH)
|$10.00
Smothered chicken leg and thigh
|3 Fried Catfish (Saturday Only) Plate
|$17.00
4 Catfish Fillets
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
620 Main Street, Garland
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
|$13.95
10 chicken drums and flats tossed in buffalo sauce. Barbeque or lemon pepper upon request.
|2 Catfish Fillets, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
|$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce.
|3 Catfish Fillets
|$13.95
3 Catfish Fillets battered in cornmeal.
More about Surfin'Chicken Marketplace
Surfin'Chicken Marketplace
1801 MARKETPLACE DR, Garland
|Popular items
|Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets
|$4.29
|Regular Drink
|$1.89
|Sada Loaded Fries
|$8.49
More about Surfin'Chicken - I-30
Surfin'Chicken - I-30
555 W Interstate 30, Garland
|Popular items
|Small Drink
|$1.59
|Small Fries
|$2.79
|Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets
|$4.29
More about TLC on the Lake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
TLC on the Lake
4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland
|Popular items
|Dyno-Mite Shrimp (8)
|$12.00
Hand Battered And Tossed With Asian Inspired Sauce Topped With Siracha Sauce Laid On A Bed Of English Cucumbers
|CFS
|$16.00
Unique well seasons scratch recipe and its comes with from scratch cream gravy and choose of 2 sides
|Cajun Chicken Alfredo
|$12.00
Hardy Homemade Alfredo Sauce With A Kick Of Cajun
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland
|Popular items
|10 Trompo Special
|$16.00
10 Trompo Tacos
|3 Taco Plate
|$9.00
Choice of 1 meat Rice & Beans
|Trompo Taco
|$2.25
Pork
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland
More about JUDYS CAFE - Garland
JUDYS CAFE - Garland
3443 West Campbell Road, Garland