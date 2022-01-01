Garland Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Garland

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Bob Armstrong Dip$8.95
House Specialty Premium ground beef, zesty chile con queso, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Pollo Regio - Garland image

 

Pollo Regio - Garland

1440 W Walnut Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

Luna 23

2425 W Walnut St, Garland

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Takeout
