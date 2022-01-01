Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$8.50
choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Item pic

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$8.50
choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beefy Impossible Burrito$11.00
Well seasoned impossible crumble, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, rice, & house made queso wrapped in a giant spinach tortilla. Served with a side of queso & habanero salsa. This Item cannot be made gluten free or soy free.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito dinner$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
Kids Burrito$7.50
Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez

