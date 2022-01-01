Burritos in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve burritos
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland
|Burrito
|$8.50
choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland
|Burrito
|$8.50
choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Beefy Impossible Burrito
|$11.00
Well seasoned impossible crumble, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, rice, & house made queso wrapped in a giant spinach tortilla. Served with a side of queso & habanero salsa. This Item cannot be made gluten free or soy free.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Super Burrito dinner
|$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
|Kids Burrito
|$7.50
|Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner
|$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice