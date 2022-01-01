Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scotty P's Cakes$5.25
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
More about Scotty P's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttery Cream Cake
House Made Buttery Creamy Yellow Cake Served with Buttercream Icing & Whiskey Sauce Drizzle
Strawberry Cream Cake$9.00
Creamy House Made Vegan Strawberry Cake Made with Fresh Strawberries and topped with strawberry buttercream icing.
Gooey Chocolate Cake w/ Pecan Caramel$9.00
A Scrumptious Chocolate Creamy delight!
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

620 Main Street, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Fried Crab Cake$9.00
Single Grilled Crab Cake$9.00
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Creamy New York Style Cheese Cake with Strawberry Drizzle.
Smores Chocolate Melting Cake$10.00
Carrott Cake$8.00
More about TLC on the Lake

